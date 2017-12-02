Golf

Ace helps Quek make leap

Ace helps Quek make leap
Singapore's Quincy Quek moved up 37 spots in the KG S&H City Championship in Xiamen yesterday. PHOTO: ASIAN TOUR
Dec 02, 2017 06:00 am

A hole-in-one on the 17th hole helped Singaporean Quincy Quek make a big leap in the US$350,000 (S$472,000) KG S&H City Asian Golf Championship in Xiamen, China, yesterday.

Quek moved up 37 spots in the Asian Tour event after the second day of play, returning a one-under 71 to his first-day 75 for joint-ninth place on two-over 146.

He used a seven-iron on the 159-metre 17th hole at the Kaikou Golf Club for his ninth ace in a 20-year amateur and pro golf career.

China's Bowen Xiao leads with a 138 (71-67) total. Singapore's Johnson Poh (75-78) and Jonathan Woo (76-78) also made the cut on 155. - GODFREY ROBERT

Tiger impresses in first competitive outing in 10 months
Golf

Tiger roars back to life

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Golf