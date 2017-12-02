Ace helps Quek make leap

Singapore's Quincy Quek moved up 37 spots in the KG S&H City Championship in Xiamen yesterday.

A hole-in-one on the 17th hole helped Singaporean Quincy Quek make a big leap in the US$350,000 (S$472,000) KG S&H City Asian Golf Championship in Xiamen, China, yesterday.

Quek moved up 37 spots in the Asian Tour event after the second day of play, returning a one-under 71 to his first-day 75 for joint-ninth place on two-over 146.

He used a seven-iron on the 159-metre 17th hole at the Kaikou Golf Club for his ninth ace in a 20-year amateur and pro golf career.

China's Bowen Xiao leads with a 138 (71-67) total. Singapore's Johnson Poh (75-78) and Jonathan Woo (76-78) also made the cut on 155. - GODFREY ROBERT