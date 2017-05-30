Ageless Langer makes history
Bernhard Langer made history with his victory at the Senior PGA Championship yesterday morning (Singapore time), becoming the first player to win all five senior Majors on the 50-and-over Champions Tour.
Langer, 59, edged Vijay Singh by one stroke at Trump National in Washington, carding a closing 68 to finish at 18-under 270. It was his ninth senior Major win.
Langer, a 10-time member of the European Ryder Cup team, won two Majors during his career on the regular tour, the 1985 and 1993 US Masters at Augusta National. - REUTERS