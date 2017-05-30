Golf

Ageless Langer makes history

May 30, 2017 06:00 am

Bernhard Langer made history with his victory at the Senior PGA Championship yesterday morning (Singapore time), becoming the first player to win all five senior Majors on the 50-and-over Champions Tour.

Langer, 59, edged Vijay Singh by one stroke at Trump National in Washington, carding a closing 68 to finish at 18-under 270. It was his ninth senior Major win.

Langer, a 10-time member of the European Ryder Cup team, won two Majors during his career on the regular tour, the 1985 and 1993 US Masters at Augusta National. - REUTERS