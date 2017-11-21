Ariya wins CME Group Tour C'ship
Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn sank a 25-foot birdie putt on the last hole to capture the CME Group Tour Championship by one shot in Naples, Florida, yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Ariya started her day with a bogey, but she made birdies on four of her last six holes to finish the fourth round with a five-under 67 and a four-day total of 15-under 273.
"I had no expectations at all," she said. Lexi Thompson and Jessica Korda finished in a tie for second, with both carding a 67 in the fourth round. - REUTERS
