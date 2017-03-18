Asian Tour returns to China
The Asian Tour announced a new partnership with China yesterday, including the first co-sanctioned tournaments in nine years. The Asian Tour will hold up to four new events there this season.
China Tour and Asian Tour members will both be eligible to play in the new tournaments, with prize pots of up to US$500,000 (S$700,000) and earnings counting towards both Tours' merit lists.
Tournament winners will receive Asian Tour cards, while the top five non-exempt players on China's Order of Merit will gain access to the Asian Tour's qualifying school. - AFP