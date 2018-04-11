Barr in charge at Warren

Scott Barr took a three-shot lead after the first day of the SPGA Golf Challenge Series at the Warren Golf and Country Club yesterday.

The Singapore-based Australian shot a four-under 67, marked by five birdies and a lone bogey on the Warren layout where the greens are in superb condition.

Lying joint-second on 70 are Billie Pay, Johnson Poh, Quincy Quek and Jesse Yap.

M. Murugiah has a one stroke lead over Dino Kwek in the senior section after a 70.- GODFREY ROBERT

LEADERBOARD

67: Scott Barr. 70: Billie Pay, Johnson Poh, Quincy Quek, Jesse Yap. 71: Marc Ong, Mardan Mamat, Chang Ren Chiat

SENIORS:

70: M. Murugiah. 71: Dino Kwek. 73: Bill Fung. 74: Stuart Holmes.