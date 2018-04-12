Golf

Barr stays in the lead

Apr 12, 2018 06:00 am

Scott Barr kept perch after the second day of the SPGA Golf Challenge Series at Warren Golf and Country Club yesterday.

The Singapore-based Australian shot another four-under 67 to lead by two over Quincy Quek.

Quek shot the day's lowest score of 66.

LEADERBOARD:

  • 134: Scott Barr 67-67.
  • 136: Quincy Quek 70-66.
  • 138: Mardan Mamat 71-67.
  • 140: Michael Tran 72-68, Johnson Poh 70-70, Jesse Yap 70-70.

Seniors:

  • 142: M. Murugiah 70-72. 144: Dino Kwek 71-73. 145: Stuart Holmes 74-71.
