Barr stays in the lead

Scott Barr kept perch after the second day of the SPGA Golf Challenge Series at Warren Golf and Country Club yesterday.

The Singapore-based Australian shot another four-under 67 to lead by two over Quincy Quek.

Quek shot the day's lowest score of 66.

LEADERBOARD:

134: Scott Barr 67-67.

136: Quincy Quek 70-66.

138: Mardan Mamat 71-67.

140: Michael Tran 72-68, Johnson Poh 70-70, Jesse Yap 70-70.

Seniors: