Barr stays in the lead
Scott Barr kept perch after the second day of the SPGA Golf Challenge Series at Warren Golf and Country Club yesterday.
The Singapore-based Australian shot another four-under 67 to lead by two over Quincy Quek.
Quek shot the day's lowest score of 66.
LEADERBOARD:
- 134: Scott Barr 67-67.
- 136: Quincy Quek 70-66.
- 138: Mardan Mamat 71-67.
- 140: Michael Tran 72-68, Johnson Poh 70-70, Jesse Yap 70-70.
Seniors:
- 142: M. Murugiah 70-72. 144: Dino Kwek 71-73. 145: Stuart Holmes 74-71.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now