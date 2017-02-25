ON BENDED KNEE

Golfers who suffer from constant knee pain can now take relief that an Iceland-based company focusing on non-invasive orthopaedics has a product that allows them to continue playing with reduced pain.

Össur's Unloader One knee brace has a "3-Points of Leverage" system that uses Dynamic Force Straps that are easily fine-tuned using its proprietary SmartDosing dial to apply a gentle force to unload the knee and reduce pressure on the affected side.

Comfortable and lightweight, the Unloader One improves function considerably and reduces the need for pain medication.

Even professional players like William McGirt, winner of the USPGA Tour's Memorial Tournament in Ohio, can continue the sport at the highest level.