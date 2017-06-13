Berger retains St Jude title

Daniel Berger expressed surprise after becoming the fourth player to retain his title at the St Jude Classic in Memphis yesterday morning (Singapore time).

He shot a bogey-free four-under-par 66 to emerge top of a crowded leaderboard for a one-shot victory over South African Charl Schwartzel (66) and South Korean Kim Meen Whee (67).

On a day when Phil Mickelson was tied for the lead until a triple-bogey at the 12th, Berger finished at 10-under 270 at TPC Southwind in Tennessee, joining Dave Hill, Lee Trevino and David Toms as back-to-back winners of an event that started in 1958.

"I'm one-for-one defending titles, so that's a pretty good stat," Berger joked after securing his second PGA Tour victory at the age of 24.