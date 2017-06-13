Birdie blitz props up Poh

A birdie-blitz saw Johnson Poh take a one-shot lead after the first day of the SPGA Totts Golf Invitation at the challenging Sembawang Country Club course yesterday.

The in-form Poh shot five straight birdies from the second to sixth hole on the outward journey and then bagged a double on the 13th and 14th holes for a bogey-free seven-under 65.

He leads by a shot from Reagan Png and Quincy Quek while Scott Barr and the Singapore Golf Association's invite Andre Chong share fourth on 69.

Warren pro Soh Eng How registered an ace on the 207-metre par-three last hole but is 10 shots behind leader Dino Kwek (69) in the senior division. - GODFREY ROBERT

LEADERBOARD

65: Johnson Poh. 66: Reagan Png, Quincy Quek. 69: Scott Barr, Andre Chong (SGA). 70: Choo Tze Huang, Marc Ong (am), Jonathan Woo, Eugene Sim. 72: Samarth Dwivedi.

Seniors:

69: Dino Kwek. 70: M. Murugiah. 75: Poh Eng Wah, Vincent Lee, Jason Chua, Bill Fung.