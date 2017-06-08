Bizarre incident rules Harrington out of St Jude

Three-time Major champion Padraig Harrington has withdrawn from this week's PGA Tour St Jude Classic in Memphis after suffering an elbow injury in a bizarre accident.

The Irish veteran said on Twitter that he had received six stitches in the joint after being struck with a golf club by an amateur taking a practice swing.

He said: "I was coaching at an outing.

"Thankfully nothing was broken, just six stitches. I'll be out for 12 days or so to let the stitches heal."

He did not say where or when it took place, or which elbow had been injured.