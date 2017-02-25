BLADE FOR ALL

The latest in the lauded family of PING Golf's "i" irons, the newly launched i200 is the American clubmaker's version of a player's iron for the regular golfer.

Aspiring blade players can take advantage of the thinner face to get more flex and power at impact. It also offers unprecedented forgiveness for an iron of its size due to the dampening factor of the elastomer insert.

With a muscle-stabilizing bar and deeper, longer tuning port that harmonises with the iron face, a powerful feel and sound is achieved upon impact.

