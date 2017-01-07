Broken Love out for three months

Three months after captaining the United States to Ryder Cup glory, Davis Love III crashed back to earth, literally, breaking his collarbone in three places.

Love incurred the injury during a snowboarding accident in Idaho, Golf Channel reported, and underwent surgery on Thursday.

He will be out for three months.

According to Love's manager Mac Barnhardt, Love had a plate and eight screws put into his collarbone.

"Davis said, 'I committed the cardinal sin of following Dru (Love's son) down the mountain'," Barnhardt told Golf Channel.

It was the third major procedure in four years for Love, who previously had back and hip surgeries.

In October, Love was widely lauded for guiding the American team to Ryder Cup victory over Europe, after presiding over a losing effort four years earlier.