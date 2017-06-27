Bunker chip-in does it for Spieth

Jordan Spieth defeated US compatriot Daniel Berger to win the Travelers Championship and his 10th career US PGA title yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Sixth-ranked Spieth fired a final-round par 70 to finish 72 holes level with Berger on 12-under 268 at the TPC River Highlands.

In the play-off, Spieth hit a tree off the tee but the ball bounded into the fairway.

His approach went into a greenside bunker. But then he blasted out and the ball bounced twice on the green and rolled three feet into the cup to seal the title.