Cameron Davis upstages Jordan Spieth and Jason Day in Australia

Young local Cameron Davis upstaged Jordan Spieth and Jason Day by shooting an eight-under-par 63 in benign morning conditions for a two-shot lead after the first round of the Australian Open yesterday.

Day, playing his home Open for the first time since 2013, also had an early start and carded a five-under 66 for a share of third, but defending champion Spieth struggled to a one-under 70 in the afternoon wind.

Davis, 22, could hardly have made a better start to the day at The Australian Golf Course with six birdies in his first seven holes, including a chip-in at the seventh.

Former world No. 1 Day, still seeking his first win of the year, ended a fine round with a six-foot putt at the last hole.

Spieth, coming off a seven week lay-off since the President's Cup, wrestled with the wind throughout, every birdie step forward countered by a bogey step back.