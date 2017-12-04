Cameron Smith wins Australian PGA in play-off
Cameron Smith claimed the Australian PGA championship when he beat fellow Australian Jordan Zunic on the second play-off hole at Royal Pines Resort on the Gold Coast yesterday.
Smith started the day three shots behind Zunic, but fired his fourth consecutive sub-70 round with a four-under 68 to peg back the overnight leader - both finished the tournament locked at 18-under-par 270.
Both players parred the first play-off hole and, with Zunic's par putt at the next lipping out, Smith had a simple tap-in from about two metres to win. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now