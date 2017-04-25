Chappell claims first Tour title
Kevin Chappell ended a frustrating run of near-misses when he clinched his first US PGA title in his 180th attempt, with a one-stroke win over fellow American Brooks Koepka at the Texas Open yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Chappell let out a scream of ecstasy after sinking his winning putt, an eight-foot birdie at the final hole at TPC San Antonio.
His elation was understandable, after six previous runner-up finishes on Tour, including four last season.
"I'm just excited I don't have to answer that question (again) of what do I have to do to win," Chappell said, after closing with a 68 to finish at 12-under-par 276.
"I was really calm all day. I know it's very cliche, we all say that when we get it done, but I was calm. I never freaked out. Playing the last, it was simple, make four and you win."
Chappell. who started the Texas Open ranked 41st, will jump into the top 25 in the world rankings. - REUTERS