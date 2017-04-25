Chappell claims first Tour title

Kevin Chappell ended a frustrating run of near-misses when he clinched his first US PGA title in his 180th attempt, with a one-stroke win over fellow American Brooks Koepka at the Texas Open yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Chappell let out a scream of ecstasy after sinking his winning putt, an eight-foot birdie at the final hole at TPC San Antonio.

His elation was understandable, after six previous runner-up finishes on Tour, including four last season.

"I'm just excited I don't have to answer that question (again) of what do I have to do to win," Chappell said, after closing with a 68 to finish at 12-under-par 276.

"I was really calm all day. I know it's very cliche, we all say that when we get it done, but I was calm. I never freaked out. Playing the last, it was simple, make four and you win."