Chawrasia seals fourth European win

SSP Chawrasia clinched his fourth European Tour title yesterday when he won the Indian Open for the second successive year with a seven-shot victory over Malaysia's Gavin Green.

Chawrasia, who became the first Indian to defend a European Tour title, started the day tied for first, but had opened up a two-shot lead by the time he completed his weather-delayed third round yesterday morning.

While his rivals faltered, the 38-year-old finished with a steady one-under 71 and a 10-under total of 278 for the tournament.

"I'm winning back-to-back so I'm really very happy," said Chawrasia.

Green hit five bogeys and two birdies for a round of 75 that put him on three-under.