China Life Insurance is  new title sponsor of SNAG

The Singapore Swimming Association yesterday announced a new title sponsor for the annual Singapore National Age Group (SNAG) Championships.

The swim meet, which will be held from March 10 to 19 at the OCBC Aquatic Centre at the Singapore Sports Hub, will now be known as the China Life Insurance SNAG 2017, after the financial institution came on board in a six-figure deal.

The championships will be the last local qualifying meet for August's SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur.

For the previous two years, the championships was backed by local financial institution Singapura Finance.

China Life Insurance Singapore is part of the China Life Insurance (Group) Company, which is listed as a Fortune Global 500 company - the annual ranking of the top 500 corporations worldwide as measured by revenue.

Tony Chow, chief executive of China Life Insurance Singapore, said: "We hope that our sponsorship of the Singapore National Age Group Championships will further promote the local sporting culture and motivate these athletes to a higher level of sporting excellence."

As part of their corporate social responsibility programme, China Life Insurance Singapore will also launch a five-lesson "learn to swim" programme with special needs children from Pathlight School.

The programme will culminate with a "grand final" swim competition on March 12, giving the children the opportunity to take part in a swimming competition at the OCBC Aquatic Centre.

China Life Insurance Singapore will also conduct a workshop where May Yim Schooling, mother of Singapore's Olympic swim champion Joseph Schooling, will share what it takes to raise a world-beater.