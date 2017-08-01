China's Dou gets historic Tour card

Rising talent Dou Zecheng became the first Chinese player to secure a US PGA Tour card on Sunday by winning the Digital Ally Open on the Web.com Tour.

Dou's win, the first for a Chinese on the developmental circuit, continues the 20-year-old's impressive rise, after he bagged four titles in last year's PGA Tour China Series to top the Order of Merit and earn his Web.com card.

"I hope (my win) will bring more young players from China to come out and play golf... and give them more confidence when they come out here and play," Dou said in a video interview posted on the US PGA Tour's website after winning the Kansas event by three strokes.