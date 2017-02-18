Chinese teen leads by two

China's Liu Yan Wei fired a third-round nine-under 63 at the Kelab Rahman Putra Malaysia to wrest control of the PGM Panasonic Malaysia Championship yesterday.

With his three-day total of 16-under 200, Liu, 19, will take a two-shot lead over Finland's Janne Kaske (63) and Thailand's Panuwat Muenlek (69) into today's final round of the RM250,000 (S$80,000) Asian Development Tour event.

SELECTED SCORES:

207: Quincy Quek 69-68-70

209: Johnson Poh 69-70-70

211: Koh Dengshan 70-71-70.