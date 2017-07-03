Choi and Kang lead the way

South Korea's Chella Choi and American Danielle Kang, each seeking her first Major title, both birdied the 18th hole to share the lead after the third round of the Women's PGA Championship yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Choi fired a three-under 67, while Kang shot 68 to leave both on 10-under 203 after 54 holes at Olympia Fields near Chicago in the second Major tournament of the LPGA season.

South Korean Shin Ji Yai was third on 205 after a 64, with defending champion Brooke Henderson of Canada fourth on 206 and South Koreans Amy Yang and Kim Sei Young sharing fifth on 207.

Former world No. 1 Shin left the LPGA Tour in 2014 after 11 wins that included two Majors, but she hasn't had a top-10 Major showing since 2013.