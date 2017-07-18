Choo and Barr share lead at SPGA series

Choo Tze Huang and Scott Barr share the lead after the first day of the SPGA Edge Golf Challenge at Changi Golf Club yesterday.

Both players shot matching four-under 68s, two shots ahead of Thanggaraju.

In the senior division, Singapore Professional Golfers' Association president M. Murugiah holds a one-stroke lead over Bill Fung and Poh Eng Soon after posting a 71.

LEADERBOARD