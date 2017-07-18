Golf

Choo and Barr share lead at SPGA series

Jul 18, 2017 06:00 am

Choo Tze Huang and Scott Barr share the lead after the first day of the SPGA Edge Golf Challenge at Changi Golf Club yesterday.

Both players shot matching four-under 68s, two shots ahead of Thanggaraju.

In the senior division, Singapore Professional Golfers' Association president M. Murugiah holds a one-stroke lead over Bill Fung and Poh Eng Soon after posting a 71.

LEADERBOARD

  • Professionals: 64: Choo Tze Huang, Scott Barr. 66: Thanggaraju. 67: Chang Ren Chiat. 68: Zaw Moe, Johnson Poh. 69: Goh Kun Yang, Koh Dengshan, Mardan Mamat.
  • Seniors:71: M. Murugiah. 72: Bill Fung, Poh Eng Soon. 73: Jimmy Poh, Dino Kwek, Allen Kelly.