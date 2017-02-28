Choo and Poh on perch

Choo Tze Huang and Johnson Poh posted identical nines as they shot two-under 70s to lead on the first day of the Palm Spring-SPGA Series at the Palm Spring course in Batam yesterday.

Choo and Poh shot 36-34 for a one-shot lead over SPGA Order of Merit leader Quincy Quek.

In the senior division, as expected, the 1-2 belonged to Poh Eng Wah (71) and M. Murugiah (73) in the second event on the SPGA calendar this year. - GODFREY ROBERT

LEADERBOARD