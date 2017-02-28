Choo and Poh on perch
Choo Tze Huang and Johnson Poh posted identical nines as they shot two-under 70s to lead on the first day of the Palm Spring-SPGA Series at the Palm Spring course in Batam yesterday.
Choo and Poh shot 36-34 for a one-shot lead over SPGA Order of Merit leader Quincy Quek.
In the senior division, as expected, the 1-2 belonged to Poh Eng Wah (71) and M. Murugiah (73) in the second event on the SPGA calendar this year. - GODFREY ROBERT
LEADERBOARD
- 70: Choo Tze Huang, Johnson Poh; 71: Quincy Quek; 72: Mitchell Slorach; 74: Koh Dengshan, Goh Kun Yang; 77: Dennis Lim; 78: Jonathan Woo, Eugene Sim, V. Thanggaraju.
- Seniors:71: Poh Eng Wah; 73: M. Murugiah; 75: Dino Kwek.