Choo and Quek renew rivalry

It is a throwback to their amateur days when they were engaged in friendly rivalry.

And, since they turned professional some seven years ago, their fortunes have gone separate ways.

While then top amateur Choo Tze Huang has seen his professional career swing like a yo-yo, Quincy Quek has played decent golf to show that he could be the successor to long-time Singapore No. 1 Mardan Mamat.

Despite inconsistent form this season, Choo, 30, has managed to churn out some good showings - his victory in the last Singapore Professional Golfers' Association (SPGA) event after a five-year drought underlined his quiet resurgence.

Currently leading the SPGA Order of Merit, he renews his rivalry with Quek in the absence of Mardan, who is playing in Japan, in the three-day SPGA Golf Series 2017 featuring 86 players in three divisions starting today at Raffles Country Club's Palm course.

Other contenders are Koh Dengshan, Scott Barr, Zaw Moe and Johnson Poh in the $30,000 event.

Businessman Tan Teck Kee, sponsor of the event, said: "We are pleased to support the SPGA which is a professionally run body. And we want to help the local pros raise their game."