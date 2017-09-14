Choo makes it a double at Palm Springs

Choo Tze Huang must surely enjoy outings at the Palm Springs Golf and Country Club in Batam.

For the second time this year, the 30-year-old claimed a Singapore Professional Golfers' Association (SPGA) title at the challenging par-72 course.

Yesterday, the hardworking pro shot a four-under 68 to take the seventh leg of the SPGA series, finishing two shots ahead of Australian Scott Barr in the $25,000 Champions SPGA event.

Choo finished on a six-under 210 total in a strong field and took home $2,600.

SPGA president M. Murugiah won the seniors category by a mile, a worthy eight shots ahead of Indonesian Isniadi. - GODFREY ROBERT

FINAL SCORES

210: Choo Tze Huang 70-72-68; 212: Scott Barr 69-70-73; 213: Koh Dengshan 72-73-68; 214: Mitchell Slorach 68-69-77, Quincy Quek 72-70-72;

216: Jonathan Woo 77-71-68; 217: Goh Kun Yang 72-75-70; 219: Zaw Moe 70-75-74

Seniors:

212: M. Murugiah 77-66-69; 220: Isniadi 75-74-71;

221: Abrahamsyah 74-73-74; 223: Dino Kwek 72-75-76, Poh Eng Teck 77-74-72.