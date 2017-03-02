Golf

Choo wins first professional title to end drought

Choo Tse Huang receiving the $2,700 winner's cheque from Palm Springs director Steven Japari yesterday. PHOTO: COURTESY OF SPGA
Mar 02, 2017 06:00 am

Choo Tze Huang has won numerous amateur titles in his younger days before he turned professional in December 2011.

Yesterday, he broke his long five-year drought in pro wins when he bagged the $30,000 Palm Springs-SPGA Golf Series in Batam.

Choo, 30, who won the President's Cup at Warren in 2012, shot a one-under 71 for a one-stroke win over Quincy Quek (72) with a three-under total of 213.

In the seniors' event, M. Murugiah cruised to a six-shot win, beating Poh Eng Wah, with a 216 total. - GODFREY ROBERT

FINAL SCORES

213: Choo Tze Huang 70-72-71

214: Quincy Quek 71-71-72

215: Johnson Poh 70-70-75

216: Goh Kun Yang 74-73-69

218: Mitchell Slorach 72-75-71

219: Koh Dengshan 74-74-71

Seniors: 216: M. Murugiah 73-70-73

222: Poh Eng Wah 71-75-76

225: Dino Kwek 75-73-77.

