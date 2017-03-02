Choo wins first professional title to end drought

Choo Tse Huang receiving the $2,700 winner's cheque from Palm Springs director Steven Japari yesterday.

Choo Tze Huang has won numerous amateur titles in his younger days before he turned professional in December 2011.

Yesterday, he broke his long five-year drought in pro wins when he bagged the $30,000 Palm Springs-SPGA Golf Series in Batam.

Choo, 30, who won the President's Cup at Warren in 2012, shot a one-under 71 for a one-stroke win over Quincy Quek (72) with a three-under total of 213.

In the seniors' event, M. Murugiah cruised to a six-shot win, beating Poh Eng Wah, with a 216 total. - GODFREY ROBERT

FINAL SCORES

213: Choo Tze Huang 70-72-71

214: Quincy Quek 71-71-72

215: Johnson Poh 70-70-75

216: Goh Kun Yang 74-73-69

218: Mitchell Slorach 72-75-71

219: Koh Dengshan 74-74-71

Seniors: 216: M. Murugiah 73-70-73

222: Poh Eng Wah 71-75-76

225: Dino Kwek 75-73-77.