Classy Garcia reigns in Spain

Sergio Garcia produced a nerveless four-under par final round to hold off Dutchman Joost Luiten and win the Andalucia Valderrama Masters by one shot on 12-under par yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Garcia, whose foundation hosted the event in his homeland, closes the gap on England's Tommy Fleetwood in the race to Dubai standings with his third win of the year but first since ending his wait for a first Major championship at the Masters in April.

He said: "I stayed patient and made sure the bad moments did not affect me."