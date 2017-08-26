CLUB MED BINTAN RELAUNCHED

Earlier in April, after almost six months of ground work, the premium all-inclusive resort, Club Med Bintan has added entire new experiences to its already well-stocked facility, including golfing at the nearby Ria Bintan Golf Club.

Apart from upgrades to the main bar and lounge, now offering ambient mood lighting for both day and night, the main pool, lobby and reception area have also taken a new sheen.

But the key difference is its attention towards the concept of "Wellness".

With a holistic approach to living with upgraded Zen area and fitness spaces, guests can now enjoy the best that Club Med has to offer and return even healthier and stronger than before.

"Drawing on the changing travel habits and interests of holiday goers, Club Med, the pioneer of the Premium All-inclusive Package, will be offering guests a curated wellness experience at Club Med Bintan Island," said Xavier Desaulles, Club Med's South East Asia Pacific CEO.

One may begin the day with a sunrise yoga session, enjoy the plethora of water and land sporting activities including a new flying trapeze at twilight, or further release tensed muscles with a pilates session.

The Asmara Spa is a destination in itself set against a wooded hill top that offers quiet relaxation, especially when partaking in a traditional Indonesian massage in one of its private spa suites overlooking the sea.

To further enrich the body, enjoy fresh, cold pressed juices by the beach bar with healthy meal options at The Waterfall and The Terrasse restaurants.

As Desaulles further explained: "The new 'Must-try Experiences' are designed to refresh one's mental, physical and spiritual health in fun and dynamic ways, and guests can participate in the newly-introduced activities with their loved ones to create unforgettable family moments."