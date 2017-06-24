COMPLIMENTARY GREEN FEE DEAL

In another recent coup for SPH Golf Card, Singapore's fastest growing golf membership, the Handara Golf Resort Bali has extended complimentary green fees on weekday and weekend golfing, unlimited to SPH Golf Card members.

Members can take advantage of preferential room rates and complimentary green fees, paying for only buggy and caddie when visiting this mountainous facility in Bedegul, in the far north of the island.

It has recently renovated its cafe, pro shop, ladies' locker room, kid's club and gym to complement its upgrade of the rooms and suites in 2015. There are also tennis courts, a driving range, sauna and Japanese baths in an integrated resort.

And what has remained in posterity is the Peter Thomson-designed golf course. Routed across high altitude terrain with minimum disturbance to the local eco-system, golfing here is akin to a walk in nature, exploring challenging hole locations set against wildlife and flora blooms.

The Par 3 11th - nicknamed the Canna, a brightly coloured garden plant - comes to mind. It requires a tee shot to pass through the gateway of Flame-of-the-Forest trees to reach a deep and narrow green guarded by bunkers.

Sign up for SPH Golf Card at www.sphgolf.com to enjoy complimentary green fees and preferred room rates at the Handara Golf Resort.