Consistency pays off for Poh
Johnson Poh shot another sub-par round to claim the title in the first leg of the SPGA Away Series, presented by ChampionsGolf Challenge, at Tering Bay in Batam yesterday.
Poh shot a one-under 71 to edge out rookie pro Jesse Yap (72) by a shot for the $2,800 top prize.
The day's highlight was provided by Dino Kwek in the senior division with a 10-under 62, including an albatross, that gave him an easy 10-shot victory.
