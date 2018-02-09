Consistency pays off for Poh

SPGA Away Series first-leg sponsor Ju Kai Meng (left) presenting the winner's trophy and cheque to Johnson Poh.

Johnson Poh shot another sub-par round to claim the title in the first leg of the SPGA Away Series, presented by ChampionsGolf Challenge, at Tering Bay in Batam yesterday.

Poh shot a one-under 71 to edge out rookie pro Jesse Yap (72) by a shot for the $2,800 top prize.

The day's highlight was provided by Dino Kwek in the senior division with a 10-under 62, including an albatross, that gave him an easy 10-shot victory.