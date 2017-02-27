Creamer and Wie get sponsors' invites

Major champions Paula Creamer and Michelle Wie will compete at the 10th HSBC Women's Champions starting on Thursday at Sentosa Golf Club's New Tanjong course, after receiving invitations from tournament title sponsor HSBC.

Creamer, 30, who is the 2010 US Women's Open champion, is best remembered for her spectacular 75-foot eagle putt on the second play-off hole at the 18th of Sentosa's Serapong course which saw her pip Spain's Azahara Munoz to win the tournament in 2014.

Wie, 27, who won the 2014 US Women's Open, recorded her best finish at the HSBC Women's Champions in 2014 when she finished tied for ninth.

The American duo are part of a 63-player field which comprises 19 of the world's top-20 ranked players.