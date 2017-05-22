Daredevil Thompson in driver's seat at Kingsmill

Lexi Thompson, seeking her first win of the season, fired a two-under par 69 yesterday morning (Singapore time) to take the lead going into this morning's final round of the LPGA Kingsmill Championship.

The American stands on 14-under 199 after 54 holes for a three-stroke edge over a crowded leaderboard

South Korea's Chun In Gee is second after shooting a 67 to reach 202.

Thompson, who had three birdies yesterday and made bogey on the par-three 17th for the second time this week, doesn't plan on making any big changes in the final round.

"I have to have the same mindset I had the last three days," said the daredevil Thompson, who arrived on the course for the start of Wednesday's pro-am round by parachuting out of an aeroplane.

"I am going to focus on my own game. Hopefully, that brings me to where I need to be."

World No. 1 Lydia Ko of New Zealand fired a 70 to join Australian Lee Min Jee (67) and South Korea's Kim Sei Young (66) in third, five shots adrift of Thompson.

Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom (68), China's Feng Shanshan (70) and American Danielle Kang (69) share sixth at seven-under 206.

American Gerina Piller, Karine Icher of France and South Korean-born Aussie Oh Su Hyun are among five players tied for ninth at 207.

Kim tallied six birdies, including four on the back nine. She wasn't pleased with her second round, so she put in some extra time on the driving range and putting greens.

"I'm very happy to play well," Kim said.

"I needed to improve my shots and my putting after yesterday.