Davis wins Australian Open

Cameron Davis stunned even himself by shooting a seven-under 64 to win the Australian Open by a stroke yesterday, after overnight leader Jason Day's title charge ended in a mid-round collapse.

Little-known Australian Davis holed out for an eagle from the fairway at the 12th and sank an eight-foot putt for his sixth birdie at the 18th to upstage not only compatriot Day but also defending champion Jordan Spieth.

Spieth ended his title defence with an eagle at the 18th, but his closing 67 was not enough to bridge the gap on the leaders and he finished eighth on six-under.

Day started the day with a one-shot lead but ended up fifth, three shots behind Davis, who wins the Stonehaven Cup, the A$225,000 (S$230,000) prize money and a spot at next year's British Open. - AFP

