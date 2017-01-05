Day banking on shorter swing

Jason Day kicks off the year at the US PGA Tour's Tournament of Champions ranked No. 1 in the world, and the Aussie is hoping his painstaking rehab of a back injury keeps him at the top.

Speaking at Kapalua, Hawaii, where the elite tournament tees off tomorrow morning (Singapore time), Day said he was "cautiously optimistic" that he could avoid a repeat of his injury-plagued 2016.

THE PROCESS

"I'm just trying to get stuck back into the process, trying to get better," said Day, who spent the three months since back pain forced him out of the Tour Championship in September working to recover.

Day said he has worked on shortening his backswing in a bid to alleviate pressure on his back.