Day charges ahead at Australian Open

A charging Jason Day drilled a birdie putt just wide of the 18th hole and had to settle for second place behind young compatriot Lucas Herbert at the halfway stage of the Australian Open yesterday.

With Jordan Spieth long in the clubhouse following a disappointing even-par 71 that left him one-under for the tournament, Day launched a back-nine blitz that looked like carrying him into the lead after two rounds.

Four birdies in a row from the 12th took the former world No. 1 into a share of the lead, but his progress was stalled by a bogey after a poor approach shot at the 17th and the missed six-footer on the final green left him with a 68.

Herbert, unlike defending champion Spieth, had earlier made the most of calmer morning conditions with a six-birdie 66, blemished only by a bogey at his final hole to settle for a nine-under total and a one-stroke lead over Day.