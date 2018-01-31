Day ends long title drought

Australian Jason Day won for the first time in 20 months when he beat Alex Noren in eerie silence in a play-off at the Farmers Insurance Open yesterday morning (Singapore time).

With the course closed to the public for logistical reasons, Day sealed victory with a birdie at the sixth extra hole after Swede Noren found a water hazard with his second shot at the par-five 18th at Torrey Pines.

It was the 11th US PGA Tour triumph for Day, which lifted him from 14th in the world rankings to 10th.

The 30-year-old had not won since the 2015 Players Championship, when he was ranked No. 1.

"It's been a long time (without winning) so happy to start off the year great," said Day, who also triumphed here three years ago.

"I was close at the Australian Open last year and didn't quite get over the finish line, but it's really nice to get over the finish line here."

Day and Noren could not be separated in five extra holes before the play-off was suspended due to darkness.

It lasted just one more hole on the resumption yesterday morning after Noren narrowly failed to clear the pond guarding the green with his second shot.