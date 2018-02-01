Day, McIlroy back in world’s top 10
Former world No.1s Jason Day and Rory McIlroy returned to the top 10 in the world rankings yesterday, after the Australian's victory at Torrey Pines and McIlroy's second-placed finish in Dubai.
The 30-year-old Day jumped up four places to 10th after edging out Alex Noren in a play-off at the Farmers Insurance Open on Tuesday, after darkness had brought an early halt the previous day, to claim his first title since the 2016 Players Championship.
Four-time Major winner McIlroy slipped out of the top 10 last year after failing to win in a season for the first time since 2008, but he moved up three spots to eighth despite losing out in a thrilling back-nine battle with Chinese youngster Li Haotong at the Dubai Desert Classic.
Li's victory at the weekend saw him become the first Chinese man to ever break the world's top 50, with a rise of 28 places to 32nd.
Spaniard Jon Rahm closed the gap on world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, despite falling out of contention at Torrey Pines when a successful title defence would have seen him overhaul the American. - AFP
TOP 20
1. Dustin Johnson
2. Jon Rahm
3. Jordan Spieth
4. Justin Thomas
5. Hideki Matsuyama
6. Justin Rose
7. Rickie Fowler
8. Rory McIlroy
9. Brooks Koepka
10. Jason Day
11. Sergio Garcia
12. Henrik Stenson
13. Tommy Fleetwood
14. Marc Leishman
15. Tyrrell Hatton
16. Alex Noren
17. Paul Casey
18. Pat Perez
19. Matt Kuchar
20. Brian Harman
