Day takes lead after getting wet

May 07, 2018 06:00 am

Jason Day needed to get his feet wet at the final hole to salvage a four-under 67 and take a two-stroke lead after the third round of the Wells Fargo Championship in North Carolina yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Australian took off his shoes and socks and stood in a small creek to play a shot to the green at the 18th, before coming through with a par putt to stand at 10-under 203, two strokes ahead of Nick Watney (66).

Tiger Woods, who has struggled with his putting all week, was nine strokes off the lead after a 68. - REUTERS

SICC raises $1m for charity
