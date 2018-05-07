Day takes lead after getting wet
Jason Day needed to get his feet wet at the final hole to salvage a four-under 67 and take a two-stroke lead after the third round of the Wells Fargo Championship in North Carolina yesterday morning (Singapore time).
The Australian took off his shoes and socks and stood in a small creek to play a shot to the green at the 18th, before coming through with a par putt to stand at 10-under 203, two strokes ahead of Nick Watney (66).
Tiger Woods, who has struggled with his putting all week, was nine strokes off the lead after a 68. - REUTERS
