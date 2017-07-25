Dream come true for Chinese trailblazer Li
Chinese prodigy Li Haotong registered his country's best performance in a Major after shooting a 63 in his final round at Royal Birkdale on Sunday to finish third in the British Open.
Li, 21, started the day at one over and parred his first seven holes before a remarkable run of seven birdies and four pars in his remaining 11 holes.
His seven-under round allowed him to finish at six under, behind champion Jordan Spieth (12 under) and runner-up Matt Kuchar (nine under).
It was just the 32nd round of 63 ever recorded in a Major and the 11th at a British Open. The score was the all-time low in a Major until Saturday, when South Africa's Branden Grace broke new ground with an unprecedented 62 in the third round.
"For some reason after hole No. 8, I just started holing everything. Now I'm feeling awesome, it is unbelievable actually. It means a lot to me," Li said.
"It's kind of a dream come true, you know."
Li's performance sealed a spot at next year's US Masters at Augusta.
He had made history at the US Open last month at Erin Hills when he became the first player from China to make the cut of a Major. He ended up shooting 82 and 84 over the weekend to finish last among the players to make the cut.- AFP