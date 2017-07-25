Dream come true for Chinese trailblazer Li

Chinese prodigy Li Haotong registered his country's best performance in a Major after shooting a 63 in his final round at Royal Birkdale on Sunday to finish third in the British Open.

Li, 21, started the day at one over and parred his first seven holes before a remarkable run of seven birdies and four pars in his remaining 11 holes.

His seven-under round allowed him to finish at six under, behind champion Jordan Spieth (12 under) and runner-up Matt Kuchar (nine under).

It was just the 32nd round of 63 ever recorded in a Major and the 11th at a British Open. The score was the all-time low in a Major until Saturday, when South Africa's Branden Grace broke new ground with an unprecedented 62 in the third round.

"For some reason after hole No. 8, I just started holing everything. Now I'm feeling awesome, it is unbelievable actually. It means a lot to me," Li said.

"It's kind of a dream come true, you know."

Li's performance sealed a spot at next year's US Masters at Augusta.