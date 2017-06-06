Dufner wins with monster putt

Jason Dufner rebounded from a dreadful third-round 77 to close with a four-under 68 and win the Memorial Tournament by three strokes yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Dufner clinched the win by saving par on 18th with an incredible 30-foot putt from the middle of the green.

"Those 30 footers are a little easier for me than the three footers," Dufner joked after his win.

Dufner's 13-under 275 total gave him his fifth career US PGA Tour victory as he survived two rain delays yesterday morning, including one that lasted 77 minutes and another which hit while he was playing his final hole.

India's Anirban Lahiri fired a seven-under 65 to finish in a tie for second with American Rickie Fowler, who shot a 70.