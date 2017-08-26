THE EARTH'S FIRST SOFT DRINK

For more than 150 years, French natural sparkling mineral water brand, Perrier, has quenched thirsty souls around the world.

A natural alternative to carbonated soft drinks and much more than sparkling water, this 100 per cent natural liquid has low mineral content with no sugar and is calorie-free.

Intense sparking bubbles comprising 7 grams of CO2 make it a distinctive refreshment that provides great satisfaction when thirsty and is a popular choice for mixologists for more than 70 years due to its uniquely refreshing taste that preserves and complements that of spirits for the creation of such classics as the Whisper, Gin Fizz, The Collins Cocktails and Mojito.

Available in all major supermarkets and four flavours - Natural, Lemon, Lime and Pink Grapefruit.