Ee En takes Warren title

Heng Ee En came from behind to win at Warren.

She is a precocious golfing talent. But whether she will pursue golf as a career is left to be seen.

Heng Ee En, 14, came from behind to win the Warren Club Championship on Sunday by two shots, but she remains grounded about her golfing ambitions.

She improved from rounds of 86 and 82 with a six-over 77 for a 245 total on the final day to edge out South Korean Jeon Mee Ae for the overall best gross title.

The Methodist Girls' Secondary 3 student said: "I love golf, but I cannot ignore my studies. I will continue to play in competitions."

The student of Muru's Golf Academy, who has the full backing of her parents, Henry and Erin, in golf, added: "I will train to improve on my handicap index of 6.3, and enjoy my golf. But certainly not at the expense of my studies."