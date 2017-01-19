Els: Age is no barrier for Woods

All the golf talk used to be about when, and not if, Tiger Woods would beat Jack Nicklaus' mark of 18 Major victories, or eclipse Sam Snead's record of 83 US PGA Tour wins.

The numbers that surround Woods these days are heavily inflated - an improvement from 898th to 657th in the world rankings would not usually make the news if not for who he is.

Following a 466-day lay-off after multiple back surgeries, the 41-year-old American - four away from Nicklaus and Snead's marks - finished 14 shots behind winner Hideki Matsuyama in his comeback event at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas last month, mixing a second-round 65 with a final-round 76.

Woods will kick off his year at the Farmers Insurance Open next week at Torrey Pines, one of his favorite hunting grounds.

He won a record seven PGA Tour events at the La Jolla course as well as the 2008 US Open, the last of his Major wins.

He has also committed to the European Tour's Dubai Desert Classic the following week.

Four-time Major winner Els, who won the 2012 British Open when he was 42, said that Woods needs to find his groove fast to build confidence.

Speaking at the SMBC Singapore Open press conference at Sentosa Golf Club yesterday ahead of today's tee-off, Els said: "Mentally, Tiger is as strong as anybody, but he needs to find the momentum in his favourite events like in Dubai and Farmers.

"If he gets the momentum, I think he can really start reliving his old days.

"I would love to see him play the way he played back in the 90s, but I'm not sure if that's going to happen.

"I'm in my late 40s and he's just getting into his 40s now.

"Fortunately, there have been a couple of cases where we have won Majors in our 40s.

"It doesn't happen that often, but it does happen."

Fellow Major winner and world No. 7 Adam Scott feels Woods can still win tournaments and make a successful return to golf's summit.

"It's exciting news for golf that Tiger comes back to play," said 2013 US Masters winner Scott. "You can never doubt that guy on the golf course."

BOOM

What is undeniable is how the sport has taken off since Woods' emergence two decades ago, as prize money and media coverage increased exponentially on the back of his phenomenal success on the course.

Scott said: "He's everything to the game for the last 20 years, and, for me, I hope he can stay fit and healthy for the whole year, and get his game back the way he wants it to be and where we all like to see him playing.

"It's only good things for golf if that happens, and there's no reason why it shouldn't."

World No. 380 Els added: "We wouldn't be playing for the money we are playing for if it wasn't for him, so we have got to thank him for what he has done for the game.

"It can only be good if he plays well when he comes back because there's going to be more spectators and media around the world getting fired up about the game.

"There are some excellent players like Adam Scott, who are right in their prime and are playing great golf, so it would be great to see if Tiger can get into the mix at some of the big events and create even more buzz around the game."