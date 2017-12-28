Ernie Els confirms Augusta invitation isn’t wild-card entry

Four-time Major winner Ernie Els clarified his status for the 2018 Masters yesterday morning (Singapore time), saying he is still working to qualify after receiving an honorary invitation to Augusta National next April.

The invitation Els got did not equate to an automatic spot in the field for the year's first major championship.

"Wanted to clarify my excitement getting an invite from @TheMasters. Work continues to qualify to compete!" the 48-year-old South African tweeted.