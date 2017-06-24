EXPERIENCE OF A LIFETIME Y

And you never get tired, literally. Because the weather is cool, between 10 and 20 degrees Celsius, and you could even play two 18-hole rounds in one day.

Despite being a relatively-fit septuagenarian, I don't play golf on two consecutive days. But at Spring City recently, I played two 18-hole rounds in one day. And by the time I completed by second round around 3pm - with a 9am tee-off and a brief light lunch - I was still as fresh as the daisy, and wanting for more.

No doubt, I played both rounds alone, with the help and guidance of an experienced caddie in Zheng, whose presence helped reduced my playing time because she read the putting lines so well that I seldom had two putts (my bane) from within 20 feet.

Spring City offers two world class golf courses, an 18-hole Mountain course and an 18-hole Lake course that provide a unique golfing experience. And many leading politicians and top business leaders of the region had visited the lovely venue a few times.

Designed by the legendary American golfer Jack Nicklaus and renowned golf course architect Robert Trent Jones Jr., the two courses offer unforgettable golfing experiences and spectacular views of the surrounding natural landscape.

Nicklaus used all the natural undulations of the terrain on the beautiful site for the Mountain course.

Framed by beautiful native pines and rock outcroppings, the natural beauty simply engulfs you as you play through the signature eighth hole and the famous 18th hole, voted one of the top 500 holes in the world by US Golf Magazine.

This course is regarded as the second best course in China, behind its sister course, but its lure is such that many people make repeated visits to enjoy playing on this site.

The spectacular Lake course is set on the banks of the Yang Zonghai Lake and is world-renowned for its narrow fairways, crisscrossing trenches, green terraces and breathtaking lake views.

A 150-yard elevation drop between Hole 1 on the hill and Hole 9 by the lake provides a unique-and-lush effect for golfers.

The golf course also experiences strong winds which increase the difficulty of the game, creating a more challenging experience.

Coupled with Robert Trent Jones Jr's quest for accuracy, the Lake course definitely offers visitors an unforgettable experience of a lifetime.

The Spring City Spa offers a wide variety of Thai, Japanese and Chinese Foot massage and other luxury treatments at very reasonable prices. Wi-Fi is available in the clubhouse area. There is also a pro shop and mini-mart on premises.

The driving range practice fairway and green provide real field experience, to the greatest extent with bunkers and grass areas. In addition, the driving range of the golf academy will also guide you to provide a full range of courses.

Spring City also features a luxurious clubhouse, where guests can enjoy fine dining and a variety of recreational facilities and services, such as lodges, rooms, international grade restaurants, Par Café and a well-stocked- up pro shop.

The resort's general manager Lau Tong Chye also provides you with the best hospitality an great insights into the resort's multi-facilities.

Overall, Spring City is a true five-star resort with challenging world-class courses, qualified caddies, fast greens and ideal weather that you leave you with the thought of wanting more rounds.

Little wonder that its award list reads like a Who's Who of Golf. Among them are Asia's Top 100 list, Golf Asia's Top 10 Beautiful Golf Courses, Golf Magazine's Top 10 courses in China, Asian Sports Group Singapore's Top 10 Asia's Best Golf Destination, US Golf Digest's World's 100 Greatest Courses, Asian Golf Monthly's Best Managed Golf Club In Asia Pacific and China Golf Digest's Top 100 Golf Courses' fourth ranking.

Godfrey Robert's trip was sponsored by Cathay Pacific Airways and Spring City.