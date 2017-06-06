Fall victim Kim a champion again

Some six months after a Dustin Johnson-like fall on stairs, South Korean Kim In Kyung produced a near-flawless final round in tough conditions to win the ShopRite LPGA Classic by two strokes over Anna Nordqvist in New Jersey yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Kim bruised her tail bone in the fall, an injury that sidelined her for more than two months.

But, healthy again, she pulled away with a closing two-under 69 for a comfortable victory at the Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club in Galloway.

She finished at 11-under 202 for her fifth LPGA victory, while Swede Nordqvist also shot a 69 to finish second, coming up short in her bid for a third successive victory at the event.