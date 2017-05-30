Feng holds on for one-shot win

Feng Shanshan struggled down the stretch but clung on for a one-shot victory at the LPGA Volvik Championship in Ann Arbor, Michigan, yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The 27-year-old Chinese bogeyed two of the last three holes and that opened the door for South Korea's Sung Hyun Park to force a play-off. But Park shot a par-five on the 18th hole to tie for second place with Australian Minjee Lee.