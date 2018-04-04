Firefighter hopes to sizzle at Augusta National

Firefighter Matt Parziale's life has taken a Hollywood turn with his arrival at Augusta National as a competitor in the US Masters.

The American, 30, secured a berth with his victory in last year's US Mid-Amateur Championship.

It's a foray into the highest level of golf for someone who regained his amateur status after failing to establish himself in the lower rungs of the pro ranks.

"I had to do a few autographs yesterday for the first time in my life," he said.