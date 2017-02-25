FIRST MEDAL ON THE WAY

Members of SPH Golf can now look forward to their first medal event at the multiple award-winning Horizon Hills Golf Club in Johor, Malaysia, on March 3.

A premier partner of SPH Golf, members who have not used their complimentary voucher at Horizon Hills can even make use of it to participate in this competition, while those who have already done so, pay an attractive rate that includes lunch and prizes.

"SPH Golf is the fastest growing non-estate golf membership in the country and I am looking forward to pitting my skills and seeing where I stack up against the other members," said Leslie Lim, who has only recently signed up for the card together with his son.

The first of a year-long competitive league format where members can compete in various handicap categories to win each of a series of nine medals, the final showdown in December will determine who the champion of champions is.

E-mail SphGolfCard@sphpacom.com or call 6319-8610 to register for the event.

Guests welcome at prevailing non-SPH Golf members rate.