FIRST PGA ACADEMY AT LAGUNA GOLF PHUKET

The world's oldest body for professional golf, The PGA, has now opened its latest PGA Academy in Laguna Golf Phuket, twice named 'Thailand's Best Golf Course' at the 2015 and 2016 World Golf Awards.

Joining such renowned facilities as The Belfry in England and Gleneagles in Scotland, Laguna Golf Phuket's entry represents the first of its kind in South-east Asia and together with China's three PGA branded academies, as only the fourth in Asia.

"We have made considerable investment in the overall golfing facilities in Laguna Phuket over the last few years. Developing this new relationship with The PGA will enable us to offer the very best in service standards and golf instruction techniques to our members and guests," said Paul Wilson, a PGA member and also the Assistant Vice President and Group Golf Director at Laguna Golf.

The purpose-built Laguna Golf Academy was upgraded extensively in 2016 to offer a luxury holistic teaching environment including a well-stocked pro shop, club repairs workshop, three dedicated teaching swing rooms, eight covered public hitting spaces, split-level grass tee with up to 20 hitting spaces, three specific short-game greens, fairway and greenside practice bunkers, the latest Flight Scope Xi range monitor and high quality Titleist NXT practice balls.

Two coaches, Blake Ellison and Sean Harrison, bring over 10 and 20 years experience respectively to teaching every level of the game from individual lessons, one- to three-month programmes, and a dedicated "Future Champions" programme for juniors aged 5 to 13.

Robert Maxfield, the association's deputy chief executive, added: "The PGA is delighted to announce the start of a new relationship with Laguna Phuket.

"The exceptional golf facilities that now form The PGA academy provide an integral part of a high-class international resort of a quality that is synonymous with The PGA brand and our Members."

In this respect, Laguna Golf Phuket will host the first overseas PGA Members' event Nov 5 to 8 where 1,500 members from 81 countries can come and share their collective experiences.

Laguna Golf Phuket is a premier partner of SPH Golf Card where members can take advantage of preferred rates and a complimentary round upon sign-up.